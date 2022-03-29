Popular traditional healer Sis Gugu shared a heartbreaking post with her fans on her timeline about how she's loosing all her valuable assets

The medium took to social media to share that she has lost her luxury car, mansion and her job all because of accepting her ancestral calling five years ago

Mzansi social media users took to her comment section to let her know that she'll come back stronger after she posted the sad news

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Sis Gugu has opened up about loosing all her most valuable assets. The popular traditional healer took to social media to share the sad news.

Sis Gugu shared that she has lost everything. Image: Sis Gugu Ndabezitha

Source: Facebook

Gugu Ndabezitha, popularly known as Sis Gugu, shared that she has lost her triple story mansion, Range Rover and her job because of her calling.

It's been five years since she accepted her calling, according to her post. Sis Gugu took to Twitter to share a lengthy thread about all the bad things she's currently going through.

According to ZAlebs, she shared that she doesn't understand all that is happening to her all in the name of a journey "I did not ask for". The stunner shared that she's not well but has to continue helping people despite going through the most.

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

In comforting her, peeps took to her comment section to tell her to be strong while some shared that she'll bounce back.

@Alphonia6 wrote:

"Literally my mom. She has accepted, went back to sniffing snuff, wa phahla but nothing is working out. She lost immense weight, she's just hanging to dear life but nothing is working out. The pain of having to see her go through this is heartbreaking."

@moshibudi_ said:

"He gives, He takes and He restores. You’re an overcomer but first you have to go through. March was a horrible month but more is yet to come. You won’t be starting from scratch, you’ll start again & they have qualified you so they will honour you. Argh love you mama."

@TTheyoo commented:

"I feel like ancestors are cruel at some point. This is not fair."

@marangdream wrote:

"Sending you love and strength, my honey. You have been nothing but generous & open about everything, good, bad & ugly. This is a season, and seasons come to pass."

@BrookeSchriever added:

"And then people will say people bungoma ke fashion…who would choose this??? Love and light babe ngeke kubenje forever! You’re one of the chosen so you’re built to get through this and come out stronger."

Big Brother Mzansi housemate Mpho comes out on top

In other entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Mpho is the last woman standing on Big Brother Mzansi. The stunner survived eviction on Sunday night, 27 March.

She's the only female in the Top 5 competing for the R2 million. Mpho, Gash 1, Themba, Libo and Tulz are now competing for the prize money after all the other contestants exited the show on Sunday.

Mpho's fans took to Twitter to celebrate after she came up on top on Big Brother Mzansi. They shared that they'll make sure that she takes home the money. @EtherealWater said:

"I’ll be campaigning for #MphoWaBadimo this week. I apologise in advance but having a sangoma who’s a woman in the final is not something that’s common. She deserves everything."

Source: Briefly News