A well-educated Mzansi bombshell took to social media to celebrate her having graduated with a PhD

Social media user @DrSello_ was bursting with pride and excitement and made it clear that her new title is Dr

The people of social media stood and clapped over her achievement, flooding the comment section with awesome messages

If there is one thing that validates screaming it from the rooftops and shouting it all over social media, it’s a PhD graduation. A gorgeous Mzansi babe just had hers and best believe she showed it off.

Social media user @DrSello_ recently earned her Dr title and is hella proud. Image: Twitter / (@DrSello_)

Unless you have worked tirelessly to wear that red cap and gown, you will never know the true pride that comes with it. A notable achievement for sure!

Social media user @DrSello_ earned her Dr title and looked smashing while doing it. The saucy babe shared some graduation snaps online, letting peeps know that they can now call her Dr. Yes, babes!

“So my day went something like this...!”

The people of Mzansi flood the comment section with sweet messages

Getting your PhD is a huge achievement and pretty much everyone knows it. So, people flocked to the comment section to congratulate the Dr on reaching this monumental milestone.

Take a look at some of the comments

@MathekgaNixson said:

“Congratulations. Nothing comes for free in this world. You have to toil for it. Well done girl.”

@Benzino_More said:

“Congratulations on receiving your hard-earned doctoral degree. Best wishes for the future.”

@missmtshwene said:

@LilbeeMonyatso said:

