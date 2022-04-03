Brilliant 16-Year-Old KZN Girl Comes 2nd in the International Science Fair

Dia Singh has won second place at the prestigious International Science Fair with her amazing invention

She has designed a device that uses plastic to incinerate plastic, she was inspired to find a solution to plastic pollution after seeing a sea turtle with a plastic straw stuck up its nose

Social media users heaped praise on the 16-year-school girl from KwaZulu-Natal for her amazing achievement

Dia Singh has won second place at the prestigious International Science Fair and won a gold medal. Her amazing concept using plastic to incinerate plastic.

Dia was made aware at a young age of the negative effect of plastic waste on the environment and started researching ways in which to remove the pollution. The fair was held in Radisson Red, Dubai Silicon Oasis.

Dia Singh has created a revolutionary device that uses plastic to incinerate plastic. Photo credit: Narina Singh

Source: Facebook

Her amazing story was posted in the #ImStaying group on Facebook which got a lot of love from social media users.

"Her idea stemmed from the awe she experienced when watched a group of marine biologists, fish out a sea turtle from the ocean who had a plastic straw stuck in its nostril. After some research she realised that plastic waste was a global pandemic. While beaches and rivers are strewn with plastic waste, municipal garbage site use large pieces of land housing these plastic waste. While solutions like paper straws are welcomed, Dia looked for a solution that would nip the plastic waste problem in the bud."

Social media users took to the comment section to share their reactions

Stephne Ashworth:

"Excellent. Let us hope this is cheap to produce and use. We need a few in every informal settlement and if small enough I would even purchase a domestic one to use at home. It is almost impossible to buy anything that is not either plastic or wrapped in plastic. Please let everyone know when this invention will be made available for use."

Marion Wilson:

"Fantastic Dia - we are proud of you. May you go from strength to strength as you use your gifting to make a difference in our ailing world."

Helen Nel:

"Well done. That is a great innovation. Wishing you great success with this incredible project."

Aleeshia Naidoo:

"When girls have access to STEM. Well done to this young lady. May her future be bright and our planet a cleaner place. ♥️"

Source: Briefly News