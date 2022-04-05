A viral post on social media has caused more questions than answers after a young woman posted a photograph of herself driving

The caption was about her enjoying solo drives, but then Tweeps wanted to know who took the picture if she was alone

Twitter also asked if the post deserved more than 3 000 likes and if the young woman was comfortable in the position she was sitting

Social media users were baffled on the timeline this week after a young woman's post about enjoying a solo drive went viral.

Twitter user @Ceecee_Ph posted a photograph of her behind the steering wheel and captioned the tweet about enjoying a solo drive. However, the speedometer shows no speed, the handbrake is up, and who took the photo...?

Mzansi is questioning who took a woman's photo after she posted about a "solo" drive on social media. Image: Twitter

Mzansi was having none of it and immediately asked who took the photograph if the woman was having a solo drive and also questioned her driving position. The Tweet went viral, with over 3000 likes.

One's driving position is important for a number of reasons, chief among which is that sitting correctly helps to be in control of the car. According to Geico, the angle of your seat back should be a little greater than a perpendicular 90 degrees.

Tweeps then zoomed in on the pic and noticed the speedometer displayed zero, which means the young woman wasn't even driving.

This is what Twitter had to say...

Black and White says:

"Why most ladies drive like they want to see the front bumper."

Lungisani says:

"The way you r sitting close to the steering leaving the gap behind yr back was the first sign that you have never driven a car."

Stephy Jade says:

"Sum of us are short n kuyapoqa isondele i seat singabi na space. When am driving nami ngi adjustelwa i seat qala. Eyi bafeh kubhlungu ukuba short shame ani understandi ngyanbona."

Muzeredo says:

"It's obvious that the car is not moving. The steering is pointing right (turning), but you're staring straight ahead."

