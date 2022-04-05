One woman thought to share some news on social media that made her happy but did not know what she was in for

Social media user @nolu_thandorr is moving to the US and was overflowing with excitement when her visa got approved

Her fellow Mzansi peeps were not so pleased though as a lot of them feel she is doing her country wrong

A stunning Mzansi babe is ready to move to the US but she did not get the support she was looking for from her peeps. It’s true, not everyone will be happy for your happiness, babes.

Social media user @nolu_thandorr is moving to the US and does not care what people think. Image: Twitter / @nolu_thandorr

Source: Twitter

Immigrating seems to be a touchy topic in South Africa. Some feel leaving for another country is a slap in the face to your own.

Social media user @nolu_thandorr took to Twitter to share some news that made her day. Sis’ visa for the US got approved and she is ready for a new beginning.

“Visa just got approved your girl is moving to the US ”

The people of Mzansi side eye the comment, dulling the good sis’ sparkle

While you would have expected a lot of messages of congratulations in the comment section, they were far and few between.

Turns out, peeps are concerned for the women and feel that this is not the kind of news se should have posted on social media. Shame, people were rough.

Take a look at some of the comments:

@RowenTunhira said:

“Word of advice u gotta bring with u tones of English bundles coz when you talk they gonna be what's that and you gonna have to repeat yourself more than you ever did before they understood your wording, you gonna be forced to use their accent coz they won't hear you.”

@staritzen said:

“Why the USA? we have highest incarceration rate, highest infant mortality rate, rent is skyrocketing, housing market is about to either explode or implode, and there is almost no sense of community or culture overall (unless small town po-dunk bar chat counts).”

@Pat88_mas said:

@Singo_Vince said:

@UserNameGeorge_ said:

