Two young boys who were seen performing for a group of teenagers caused a commotion in a clip that went viral

The kids, who belong to a sensational Ugandan dance group, Triplets Ghetto Kids, were not fazed by the older kids as they danced their way into the hearts and the hearts of thousands online

Peep couldn't get enough of the youngsters as they admitted to having watched the clip more than once, while many more peeps showed the dancers some love

A video of two boys dancing while older kids watched on and cheered went viral on TikTok as the pair performed incredible moves. In the clip, one boy is shown dancing and is quickly replaced by another.

The pair proved their talent as the crowd lifted one of them up in excitement at the end of the clip. Delighted peeps online managed to identify the duo as part of Uganda's budding dance group, the Triplets Ghetto Kids.

According to BBC News, the Triplets Ghetto Kids is a nine-member Ugandan dance group that has caused a sensation after collaborating with US rapper French Montana in the video for Unforgettable. The members are all school children and the youngest is just six years old.

A pair of young boys brought the fire during a dance performance where they amazed their audience and peeps online. Image: @lekki_henna/TikTok

Viewers on TikTok applauded the Ugandan lads on the amazing performance. Some even admitted to having watched the clip multiple times while others wished that the first boy stayed on the floor a bit longer.

user98643303675413Slim bullet

"I really enjoyed myself watching this, please do a video for me."

IKEMINTEGRATEDFARM said:

"If you watched it several times, we have a meeting."

GENEVIEVE MAKUOCHUKWU said:

"See me smiling as I watch, watched more than 10x, he is too much."

honeylove said:

"I love the first one's energy, they didn't allowed the kid to finish before they dragged him off."

pattylove939 said:

"Why did you drag the first one? The guy was good. I love them both but why was I laughing watching more than 7 times... OMG, happiness is life."

