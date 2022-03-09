A video of the most adorable little dancer posted on Instagram gave peeps a fuzzy feeling towards him

The tiny tot moved in sync with the beat and offered the cutest smile at the end of the dance that made peeps fall in love

People were amazed at the little boy's stage appearance despite his unkempt look that didn't seem to bother him

People on Instagram were treated to the most adorable clip of a young boy jamming in time with the beat. The video was accompanied by a profound message that read:

"Good vibes will save the world."

Even though the caption holds a poignant connotation, given the current war between Russia and Ukraine, it resonated with many peeps who were compelled to reply in their language.

A young Ugandan boy vibed to the beat with nothing but joy on his face, which left peeps online swooning. Image: onlyfornatures/Instagram

The caption to the Instagram video says it originated in Uganda. Peeps swooned over the boy, and some were floored by the cheeky smile he gives at the end of the dance.

coachmetovictori swooned over the little boy:

"I can watch him all day."

nomswazinkosi tagged a friend and further highlighted the child's cuteness with an observation:

"It’s the turn in the end for me, so smooth. Love him @salome.mefolo."

The dancer earned a blessing from chuti6264, who said:

"You are​ lovely ❤️❤️❤️I bless you! Have a miracle life, little boy. "

taylortomica was simply amazed and exclaimed:

"Wow. He literally put a smile on my face❤️"

teddy_nkhosi pointed to the general demeanour of the boy's ethnic group:

"One of the happiest people in the globe. #Africans"

