A TikTok video of the average cost of a small grocery haul in Malawi left South Africans stunned

Despite the receipt totalling in the thousands of Malawian Kwacha, the purchase actually cost less than R100

The video has sparked a broader discussion about the drastically different cost of living across the SADC region

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Malawian groceries seemed cheaper to South Africans. Image: Aqaswii / Pexels

Source: UGC

A South African traveller visiting Malawi shared his surprise after seeing his grocery bill for thousands of local Kwacha in a video shared on 14 June 2026. By comparing the exchange value of his items on social media, he highlighted how a single R100 note goes a long way in Mawali. The video, reshared by ChrisExcel3 on TikTok, left South Africans speculating about what else is cheaper in Malawi.

The shopping a man did in Malawi showed the stark difference in value between Malawi's currency and South Africa's. Where the local Kwacha has faced severe devaluation, with R1 fetching approximately 90 to 105 Malawian Kwacha, 9,500 MWK equates to just R100. This exchange rate makes the country appear "affordable" to visitors from stronger economies, and he did a grocery haul of R97. Watch the video below:

For the average Malawian citizen, these high prices represent a rising cost of living that hasn't been matched by wage growth. While a South African traveller can buy bread for roughly R14 (approx. 1,400 MWK), the sheer volume of cash required for daily survival in Malawi serves as a reminder of the currency's power. For South Africans, the same groceries (diapers, glycerine, lotion, spaghetti, soap, onions with tomato, green pepper and a two-litre cool drink) would have cost at least double at R299 when buying the cheapest.

The same purchases fetch a higher price in South Africa. Image: Briefly News

Source: Original

SA amazed by Malwaian kwacha

The video triggered a wave of reactions online, and most found humour in the exchange rate difference. The grim reality for those who earn in Kwacha is that the "cheap" prices praised by visitors are actually a symbol of the economic hardship faced by millions in the country. Read the comments below:

Philile Grass said:

"Do you carry all of that money cash or do you just use your bank card because that’s a lot of hard cash?"

Xhosa™️ Le'buth⭕️ wrote:

"Bafo that can change!! Just work hard all together!!"

prudently commented:

"I am the first in my bloodline to see a grocery haul ya R100K 😭"

Kgosi MO✨️ shared:

"I was there for two weeks and enjoyed being a billionaire, though my issue was mosquitoes 😁"

Bokamoso warehouse was amazed:

"But he bought a lot of things with R100."

Nhlanhla joked:

"So it means when you're a taxi driver, half of the space is for commuters and half is for money."

Maano added:

"Meaning Bushiri is a Zillionaire."

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Source: Briefly News