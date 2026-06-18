South Africans switching to Woolworths' new MyDifference programme have discovered they cannot opt out of marketing emails while remaining members

The retailer says customers who unsubscribe from MyDifference communications must cancel their membership and lose access to loyalty rewards and discounts

The new programme replaces WRewards and MySchool, introducing instant savings, digital rewards and new membership tiers while requiring customers to register through the Woolies app

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South Africans making the switch to Woolworths' new MyDifference rewards programme have discovered an unexpected downside, they cannot opt out of the retailer's marketing emails without giving up their membership and rewards. The retailer has started replacing its long-running WRewards and MySchool loyalty programmes with MyDifference, urging customers to register before the old cards stop working at the end of the month.

The loyalty program for customers to enjoy world-class rewards. Image: Woolworths

Source: Facebook

While the updated programme offers instant discounts, personalised rewards and new features, some members have complained that joining also means accepting ongoing email communications. According to MyBroadband, customers who contacted Woolworths after receiving frequent promotional emails were told that unsubscribing from MyDifference communications is not an option while remaining a member.

A customer support representative reportedly explained that members would continue receiving programme-related communications and that opting out would require cancelling their MyDifference profile entirely.This means shoppers must choose between continuing to receive marketing emails or losing access to instant discounts and other loyalty benefits. Interestingly, Woolworths reportedly included an unsubscribe link in an April newsletter, after which the number of promotional emails decreased.

Woolworths grocery store by the food section. Image: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group

Source: Getty Images

What changes with MyDifference?

MyDifference replaces both WRewards and MySchool, bringing the two loyalty programmes together under a single platform while introducing additional features. Customers can continue supporting their chosen charities through the programme while also gaining access to instant in-store and online savings, vouchers and personalised offers.

To unlock the full range of benefits, members must register through the Woolies app. Those who only use a physical MyDifference card without linking it to the app will still receive instant savings on selected products but will miss out on personalised rewards, exclusive app offers and other digital benefits.

Discovery Vitality members must switch

The changes also affect Discovery Vitality members who earn HealthyFood rewards through Woolworths purchases. Once the old WRewards and MySchool cards are discontinued, Discovery will no longer receive the information needed to allocate HealthyFood benefits.

Customers who want to continue earning these rewards must register for MyDifference and link their accounts. MyDifference rewards are based on a customer's annual spend across Woolworths and participating brands. Higher spending unlocks additional vouchers, exclusive promotions, Play & Win games, shopping goals and invitations to special events.

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Woolworths will permanently discontinue its WRewards and MySchool cards on 30 June 2026, ending a loyalty programme that has been in place for more than 15 years.

Source: Briefly News