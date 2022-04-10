Residents of Westville, Durban have been complaining about a "repetitive" pothole for months and a fed-up local decided to try something else

Neil John Hawthorne cast his line into the pothole and set himself up for a day of quiet fishing, he captioned the pic with "Shad on the bite in Westville"

Residents took to the comment section on the local info group to share their reactions to the hilarious picture

Neil John Hawthorne had enough of a massive hole in the road in Westville, Durban and decided to try his hand at fishing. He shared a snap of himself relaxing near the large hole with a cooler box, shorts and a fishing rod.

Neil John Hawthorne tried his hand at fishing in a large pothole that had been "repaired" a number of times in the past. Photo credit: Neil John Hawthorne

Source: Facebook

He captioned the hilarious picture with:

"Shad on the bite in Westville"

Residents of the area took to the comment section of the post that was shared in the Westville Info Group on Facebook. Apparently, the pothole is a recurring issue and has been "repaired" a number of times.

This is what residents had to say

Tony Ant Calitz:

"Sadly it’s actually pathetic that the municipality has not fixed this yet. It’s a “repetitive pothole”. Unfortunately, the leak and hole seem to reappear a few months after each time that they DO attend to it, which confirms that they’re making an absolute hash of the repairs each time. And, it seems that they ignore the problem for days on end each time before making any attempt to fix it. Darned annoying ."

Warren Buchanan:

"This weekend it's considered Ice fishing."

Janine Magree:

"Kevin, and there you were thinking you had the best fishing holes in the country. Westville's not too far behind you. Right outside the country club nogal. A great advert for the place, né?"

Remo Bill Fleming:

"This is classic.. hilarious actually, somebody sounding like an idiot all like, I've escalated this issue as it is recurring .. lmao, why don't they do their job properly in the 1st damn place."

"What a disaster": Mzansi left dumbfounded over horrid state of damaged road

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a photo shared by a social media user @Khutso_Mara speaks volumes on the poor state of infrastructure in certain parts of South Africa.

In a recent post, the young woman posted an image of a shockingly deteriorated road which she claimed can be found in Wolmaranstaad, a maize-farming town situated on the N12 between Johannesburg and Kimberley in the North West Province.

The damaged road barely has any solid surface left, as its tar is severely broken down and with many potholes.

Source: Briefly News