A young man shared his joy over securing a new home for himself in a Twitter post where he announced it was located in an estate

The man's post was flooded with messages of praise from peeps who were amazed by his achievement

Some peeps who wanted to make sure that his relocation was seamless asked if he had some items that he wouldn'y need

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!

An elated Ntobeko shared his joy over the new phase that he was moving into. He posted a pic that shows the kitchen area of his new home along with a set of keys, accompanied by a bottle of sparkling wine.

He gladly announced that he secured a new home for himself with a caption saying the place is located in an estate:

"Sesiyatholakala kumaEstate (we are estate worthy)."

Ntobeko shared his achievements with peeps online after securing a house in an estate. Image: @ntobekomn/Twitter, Getty Images

Source: Twitter

Ntobeko's Twitter post received an influx of congratulatory messages from Tweep who were amazed by his achievement. Some people made sure that he was well prepared for his move by asking if he had secured some essential items.

Enjoy reading our stories? Download the BRIEFLY NEWS app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major South African news!

@dirtysaints said:

"I just thought about Young Stunna's lyrics on 'Beke le Beke'."

@Adverttown said:

"Congratulations king."

@Sanda__Ngcemu said:

@thando___dube said:

"A big congratulations Mbomvu♥️"

@Busi_MissB said:

"You are within."

@NomzamoNgcobo13 said:

@nonhle_sn said:

"Congratulations !!!! Umbhede neFridge kuthengekile (have you bought your bed and fridge yet)?"

@wandiphili said:

"Congratulations brother ❤️"

Man celebrates becoming a new homeowner, Mzansi peeps pour in congratulations: “Dankie kapteni”

A growing number of young men are using social media as a platform to celebrate their new homes. According to Briefly News, the purchase of a new home comes with a fulfilling sense of achievement. One local man knows this feeling all too well as he soaked it all up in his new abode.

Social media user @Captain_Champu took to Twitter to share the good news by posting a screenshot of the home purchase confirmation email.

Buying your first home is a big deal and through this milestone, one subconsciously gains the respect of many in their community and among their peers. And this was exactly the case for the new homeowner, who was flooded with messages of congratulations from his followers in response to the post.

Source: Briefly News