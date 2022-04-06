A proud graduate posted a pic of himself in his graduation gown while holding his certificate on Twitter

He expressed how happy he was and Tweeps shared in his joy as they congratulated him on becoming a doctor

Other people were amazed by his achievement and flooded his Twitter post with words of encouragement

Lebogang Phahladira couldn't hold back his joy in a pic that he posted on Twitter as he celebrated his graduation. Tweeps fed off of his elation as they praised him for becoming a qualified medical doctor.

Lebogang expressed his joy in a caption that read:

"The joy in my heart!" which was also written on his face.

Lebogang expressed how happy he was about graduating in a celebration post that got Saffas feeling proud of him. Image: @phahlax/Twitter, Getty Images

Peeps flooded Lebogang's Twitter post with praise. Some peeps expressed how proud they were of him for becoming a doctor. Other people who shared in his joy said that he was an inspiration to them and offered words of encouragement.

@moshoenemoshabi said:

"Great inspiration! Well done Phahladira. Proud of you! Medunsa will forever be proud of you! Wow."

@NcekeandMaNkala said:

"Uhlanga is over the moon with this achievement!"

@MandiMALS said:

@ivandrea said:

"Well done and congratulations to you - keep on making education fashionable!"

@jazzvilakazi said:

"Top top work Doc! Many congratulations."

@MalapJdk said:

"Congratulations to you MEDUNSA alumni. We are proud of you ."

@MatshidisoP3 said:

@Anelemehlo said:

"Black child, you're on your own, fly, fly."

@willstarttomoro said:

"The greatest achievement of them all. No one can take this away from you."

@Zolani31809016 said:

"Congratulations Doc and welcome to the team."

Handsome graduate has Mzansi ladies setting the comments on fire, SA reacts

In a related story, Briefly News reported that a handsome graduate had Tweeps thirsting over him after his pics were shared on social media by his friend. Social media influencer Kgaugelo KC Mokholwane took to Twitter to congratulate his friend and the pictures had Mzansi feeling some type of way.

Along with the pictures, Mokholwane posted on Twitter:

“Well done mfanaka!”

The post has since gained thousands of hilarious reactions from ladies drooling over the young man. Many people were wondering why the influencer didn’t tag his friend in the post.

