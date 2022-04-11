A man shared a pic that he received from his worker who was hoping to get out of work on Twitter

The pic had an enlarged crocodile emoji in it which pointed to the dangers that he may face when going to work following the heavy rains in his area

Tweeps were tickled pink by the image and made jokes about it while others pleaded with his boss to credit his creativity with a day off

Sizwe, who is an entrepreneur posted a pic that he received from his driver on Twitter. The man was hoping to get out of work by claiming that heavy rain pours in his area resulted in a crocodile manifesting in his backyard.

To add the cherry on top of the hilarious post, Sizwe further explained that the man claimed that:

"...usaba ingwenya (he was afriad of the crocodile)." which was his reason for not making it to work.

Peeps on Twitter rolled on the floor with laughter after seeing the pic that the man sent to Sizwe. Some people pleaded on his behalf for his boss to believe him because indeed there really were "crocodiles" in their back yards too. Others commended his ingenuity and urged Sizwe to give him a day off for creativity.

@ramorobinaledi said:

"Mphathi please give him the day off this is dangerous phela yoh.

@phonemasterM said:

@minnie_ntuli pleaded:

" please hey believe him, i just saw one outside my place too."

@leehle_bhengu said:

"Employee of the month ."

@AmuFloyd said:

@Muzlam41 said:

"Wow! Bite two days of his salary on payday and remind him of le Ngwenya."

@JoyNomonde said:

"I get him. I jumped over one to open the gate this morning too."

