A pic of a hole where a portion of a road once laid was posted on Twitter showing people stranded with no way of crossing

Tweets were horrified to see the ravine where the road once stood and wondered about the integrity of the land in KZN

Peeps were left questioning whether the storm was natural or not while others shared more clips of the same road to expose the gravity of the damage

A man shocked peeps with a pic of a road that had been swept away due to heavy rains in his area in a post on Twitter. The post comes after heavy rains in KwaZulu-Natal were reported to have caused serious damage to structures such as houses, cemeteries and roads.

In the pic, a part of where the road used to be was shown with not even fragments of the road in sight. Peeps were standing on the edge of the damaged road, stranded with no way of crossing what was now a deep ravine.

A pic showing how the heavy rains in KZN washed away a large portion of the road was posted online. Images: @Phaka_T/Twitter, Getty Images

Peeps on Twitter were more concerned by the quality of KwaZulu-Natal's infrastructure. The heavy rains in the province destroyed a number of houses and roads which begged the question from peeps about the integrity of the land the structures were built on.

@BenzimoIV said:

"We have to ask ourselves. Was it really just a storm or something bigger than us in spirituality is happening."

@xolipeace said:

@Philile82 said:

"Please do understand if there are so many road blockages and infrastructure damages and reported incidents at the same time. It takes very long to get assistance. Even those supposed to help might be blocked somewhere."

@DipruZ said:

@TheRealNelly90 said:

"Anyone who knows why are those people standing so close to the edge? My fear of heights is triggering my Anxiety ."

@Thabang_Acee said:

"If You Look At All The Videos From The Kzn Flooding.You Can See Clearly That They're Soil Is The Problem That Soil Is Swaak Nje. Ke River Sand Sosela (it's completely made of riversand)."

Viral video shows an entire house vanished due to floods in KwaZulu Natal, breaking the hearts of many Saffas

In a similar story Briefly News reported that a video about a lost house posted on TikTok added to the growing number of destroyed homes in KwaZulu-Natal due to heavy rain. The clip was posted by Duanne Haywood and showed what was now a gully in the spot where a house once stood.

Duanne's video did not need any explanation as it was clear to see what caused the destination. What surprised many peeps however was that, had it not been for his caption, it would have been hard to tell that there once stood an entire house.

Peeps were in utter dismay after seeing the TikTok video. Many sympathised with the homeowners and shared words of encouragement while others were reminded of the family members that they lost in the floods.

