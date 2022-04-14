A man who works in the legal field shared a moment he had in court while cross-examining a witness

The lawyer said that the judge threw shade at him for thinking that he was on a popular TV show

Tweeps in the same profession were reminded of their earlier days as they also shared embarrassing magistrate encounters

Jabulani, who is a young lawyer, shared an embarrassing moment that he had with the magistrate in the court where he was questioning a witness with Mzansi. He posted his ordeal on Twitter and added that magistrates simply were not moved.

Jabulani recounted the words that the magistrate said to him:

"Mr Mabuza, this is not law and order, stand still," which he said in the witness's presence.

Many people in the law profession commented on Jabulani's Twitter post with funny magistrate encounters from when they first started out as lawyers. Some peeps cackled at the embarrassing moment while others were intrigued and asked for an explanation on what Jabulani was doing to warrant the reprimand.

@molokokobe178 said:

"You better compared to what the Judge said to Adv Baloyi today Mshengu. He wanted to read a CPA Section into record and the judge said he must read it at home."

@legaleagle841 said:

@WayneJnr101 said:

"I really enjoy court when they act up like that. I have been trashed so many times by presiding officers, “Wena, sir don’t wear those yellow shoes any more.” My shoes were tan in colour, man."

@arinadt said:

@Adv_KuuBz said:

"In my candidate days was scolded cos I had one hand in my pocket... Was told not to disrespect the court. Of course the Mag had realised that he can't convict my client and he really wanted him."

