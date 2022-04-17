This week has been chock-full of feel-good news.A Toyota Hilux driver has become an off-road hero after footage of him getting out of a river in his bakkie went viral on social media. Another trendy dance video has taken social media by storm. Gomora actress Thembi Seete is a proud mom. The doting mom took to social media to celebrate her little boy on his birthday.

SA’s former president, Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Dudu took to social media to share a sneak peek of her father’s 80th birthday celebration yesterday. Much-loved TikTokers Josh and Caroline are back with another video that has peeps admiring their creativity.

1. Brave Toyota Hilux Driver Manages to Drive Out of a Deep River When All Seemed Lost, Mzansi Left Impressed

A Toyota Hilux driver has become an off-road hero after footage of him getting out of a river in his bakkie went viral on social media.

The white Hilux bonnet was completely submerged and all seemed lost as the driver headed in the direction of dry land, but then disaster hit as the Hilux seemingly got bogged down.

A Toyota Hilux driver showed tenacity when he drove his bakkie out of a deep river. Image: Twitter

Source: Twitter

Luckily, the Hilux was fitted with a snorkel which meant no water could enter the engine bay and seize the bakkie. The snorkel also gives a bakkie direct access to clean and cooler air for the engine to work optimally, OffRoadAussie reports.

2. Video of School Boy and Girl Doing Funny Dance Challenge Is a Whole Vibe: “She Understood the Assignment”

Another trendy dance video has taken social media by storm and naturally, ama2K are killing it!

Online user @luckkyysa took to TikTok to share a video of two pupils dancing together in a peculiar yet amusing fashion.

In the clip, one pupil is seen hopping to the amapiano tune, Bakwa Lah by Major League DJz, Mathandos, and Nvcho, as he approaches his schoolmate and pulls her by her tie. She responds accordingly and hops back with him before they both break into laughter.

3. Thembi Seete Celebrates Son Dakalo’s Birthday With a Sweet Photo: “The Little Boy Who Stole My Heart”

Gomora actress Thembi Seete is a proud mom. The doting mom took to social media to celebrate her little boy on his birthday.

The 45-year-old stunner posted a picture of herself and her baby on Instagram and wrote a heart-touching tribute. She wrote:

"Happy Birthday to the little boy who stole my heart. Mommy loves you, my mokomosos. Oh Dakalo, God bless you King."

4. Duduzile Celebrates Dad Jacob Zuma's 80th Birthday With a R10k Bottle of Tequila, Mzansi Shares Their Views

SA’s former president, Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Dudu took to social media to share a sneak peek of her father’s 80th birthday celebration yesterday.

Dudu Zuma-Sambudla posted an image of a pricey bottle of Don Julio 1942 Tequila, believed to have been enjoyed as part of the festive celebrations.

As a creative play on her father’s age, Dudu captioned the Twitter post:

“President Zuma Belongs To The Class Of 1942!.”

5. Young Man and Domestic Worker Leave SA in Stitches at Video of Their Creative Online Challenge

Much-loved TikTokers Josh and Caroline are back with another video that has peeps admiring their creativity.

In a video shared recently on their joint TikTok account @joshandcaroline, the pair is seen doing a fun challenge as they change roles, much to their online audience’s surprise.

The clip shows them changing outfits along to the beat of the song Out the Box by Roddy Rich. However, it is the last outfit change that had peeps in stitches as Caroline changes into Josh’s threads and Josh into Caroline’s domestic worker uniform.

