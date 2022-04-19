Popular snake rescuer Nick Evans shared how he rescued a python entangled in vegetation and debris that was swept onto the beach by KZN's heavy rains

He recounted the rescue process and added that the python was not the only animal found on the massively littered beach

People on the internet were grateful to Nick for the successful rescue, sharing their experiences during the floods

Wildlife in KwaZulu-Natal was not spared by nature's wrath during the heavy rains that fell in the province, causing mayhem. Nick Evans recounted how he and his wife Joelle rescued a python in the Westbrook area that had washed onto the beach along with debris caught in the floods.

Nick, who was thankful to find the snake in good health, managed, with the help of onlookers, to free it from the vegetation that it was entangled in and get it to safety. He added that the snake was not the only animal found on the beach - a crocodile was found not far from the python.

A python that had been displaced by the floods in KZN was spotted among debris on a beach and rescued by Nick Evans. Image: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer/Facebook, Getty Images

Source: Facebook

People were relieved to learn that the serpent was successfully rescued and that it would be released soon. They flooded Nick Evans' Facebook post with praises for another job well done, while others were intrigued by the collection of wildlife on the beach that was affected by the KZN floods.

Here are some of the comments:

Amy-Lee Theron said:

"Nick, we are SO grateful to have you. But... Pythons... crocs... all the things that scare the poopy-kaka out of me have been unleashed! It's like the Sharknado movie."

Monique Kania said:

"Amid all this destruction, this beautiful python gets saved! Thank you for caring and please stay safe!

Lori Hamer Hill said:

"You're a hero Nick!! Beautiful girl! My heart goes out to everyone that's been affected by the floods."

Raksha Naidoo said:

"If she could only tell us about her ordeal. Glad she is in safe hands."

Suzette Squire-howe said:

"Oh very well done for rescuing that magnificent animal! Hope you find the right safe place to release her so she can go forth and multiply!"

Linda Hammond said:

"Beautiful snake, my heart goes out to everyone affected by these terrible floods. Thank you yo all the people who are helping these people in their time of need, thank you to everybody helping to rescue our precious wildlife and domestic pets. Ps Joelle I'm a great lover of snakes but I'm scared spitless."

