Raising chicks is not for the faint-hearted. An inspiring South African woman decided to raise chicks to earn money and she fell in love with the process.

Hearing stories like this reminds people that everyone starts somewhere. Finding something you love and doing it as a job, is the ultimate goal.

Twitter user @AgrinetteD shared a picture of her chicken coop with great pride. It is net and tidy, and by the looks of the heater, her chicks are well looked after.

“This is what I do and what I love.”

The inspiring story has people sharing their humble beginnings

Seeing the awesome job this woman has done had many taking to the comment section to share pictures of their coops. Posts like this are just what some need to motivate themselves to keep on pushing.

@SadiqSailor said:

“Please what is the risk it takes for you doing this? And I want to know how much you can start up with this? It is a good business but I need to more enlightened in the case of the risk involved.”

@Annie_Modiba said:

“This is a difficult thing. One day I’ll gather the strength for it.”

@Davidpa65985189 shared:

@L3W_IS shared:

@Alfredmukenya shared:

