A gorgeous Mzansi woman bagged two law degrees and took to social media to celebrate the amazing news

LinkedIn user Phathekile Nyati shared the news along with how her journey went, it was not easy but she did it

The people of social media helped the woman celebrate her two degrees, letting her know she’s an inspiration

A South African woman showed off her degrees on social media, making it clear that women are on the rise. This babe gloated, and rightfully so.

It takes a lot of dedication to get one degree behind your name. So, when someone bags their second degree, it is an achievement worth hyping!

LinkedIn user Phathekile Nyati graduated from the University of Pretoria with both a BA in Law and an LLB degree. This lady is not just a pretty face, that’s for sure.

“Two degrees later, and I’m officially a BA Law and LLB graduate.

“This has definitely been the hardest thing I’ve done so far, but the only things that kept me going are that my dreams were bigger than my fears, my actions were louder than my words, and my faith was stronger than my feelings.

“And as I enter the scariest and most thrilling period of my life I look forward to the stories I’m about to live and for sure share with my therapists

“Thank you to everyone who has been a part of this journey.”

LinkedIn user Phathekile Nyati celebrated bagging hr second degree in law. Image: LinkedIn / Phathekile Nyati

Source: UGC

Social media users help the beaut celebrate her outstanding achievement

The people of LinkedIn flooded the comment section to congratulate the young lady on her notable achievement. She has a lot to be proud of.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Kamogelo Motlapema said:

“Congratulations ❤”

Luvuyo Madikizela said:

“Congratulations Ms Nyati.”

baby mpanza mpanza said:

“Congrats baby girl.”

claylene naidu said:

“Beautiful congratulations.”

