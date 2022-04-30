A high school rugby team have shaved their heads in solidarity with their coach's girlfriend who has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Candice Herbst was diagnosed with colon cancer which had spread to her liver and lungs, she is currently undergoing chemotherapy

The captain of the team Luqobo 'Bibo' Makwedini came up with the idea to show support and solidarity with the coach

Rugby is a unique sport that places a lot of value on teamwork work and supporting one another. A high school rugby team has done something truly amazing for their coach.

Lyle Matthysen's girlfriend, Candice Herbst was recently diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. She is a teacher at Northlands Primary School.

A high school rugby team has shaved their heads in support of their coach's girlfriend who has stage 4 cancer. Photo credit: Lyle Matthysen

The mother of two children was otherwise fit and healthy until she learned that she had colon cancer and it had spread to her liver and lungs.

She started her chemotherapy in early January and has completed eight of the twelve rounds of treatment.

Briefly News spoke to Matthysen and he had the following to say about the rugby team.

"Yes, it's a special team. Well, the school is DHS, so values are deeply instilled into boys from Grade 8. However, it's a group of boys from around different parts of the country and KZN who have come from solid, good families."

As to who came up with the idea, it was the captain who showed true leadership.

"Our Captain, Luqobo 'Bibo' Makwedini came up with tbe idea. He's a leader by action and this is what he decided to do to show support for Candice. A number of boys also donated financially, on top of shaving."

A strong characteristic of the team has always been how 'together' they are, so they most definitely gel. They are all boarders, so they are literally a family.

However, the school made an exception for the team and allowed them to show their support for Candice.

Matthysen said that the players are leaders and gentlemen. Some of the players have donated financially to support Candice and her fight against cancer.

