A video shared online by Kulani (@kulanicool) shows a woman took drastic measures to deal with someone who upset her

In the clip, the woman is seen pouring a liquid suspected to be fuel onto a parked car in the middle of the night

Two men can be heard reprimanding her to stop what she is doing and social media users had a lot to say about the incident

An eyebrow-raising video of a woman alleged to have poured fuel onto someone's car has been doing the rounds online and has sparked reactions amongst Saffas.

The clip shared online by Kulani (@kulanicool) shows the woman holding a 5-litre bottle as she pours liquid onto a stationery Chevrolet sedan in the middle of the night as two male voices can be heard speaking to her.

A video of a woman pouring liquid onto a car was shared online. Image: @kulanicool

Source: Twitter

She proceeds to light a match and throw it onto the car, however it doesn’t catch alight. The men can be heard reprimanding her not to continue with her mission as she will go to jail. One of the men appears in the frame and takes away the box of matches.

While it is not clear what her intentions for wanting to burn the car were, Saffas assumed it may be a form of revenge to soothe a broken heart. Others also expressed that they felt the whole incident was simply a hoax.

Check out the video and comments below:

@percy_kokong responded:

“She will be arrested for arson.”

@shadytee5 said:

“I feel like this is a setup, look at her facial expression and how she took the phone.”

@NoelWaMsimeki reacted:

“Jele ntsena.”

@jnrbig5 commented:

“Noooooo it’s a hoax she poured water look at her face.”

@AnamileMsane wrote:

“Some Women can act stupid sometimes ngisho kungabe u hurt kangakanani how can you even begin to think of such a thing. Destroying things over something that you can walk away from my gender sometimes ingqondo ayisebenzi.”

@Londolani01 said:

“In a situation like this, I dont care how long we dated and how much in love we were , jail is where you going.”

@Tewewe_45 replied:

“Those guys would’ve been stupid to let her go ahead and burn the car.”

