A dedicated traffic officer decided to do his bit to help motorists by filling potholes caused by recent floods

Facebook page NAC shared the story explaining the officer's act of kindness in the hopes of making him trend

The people of Mzansi are extremely grateful for what the officer did and hope that others see it and are inspired

Traffic cops are usually the bane of most drivers’ existence, but not this one. With all the heavy rains, roads are in shambles and one traffic officer used his time to try and help motorists by patching the potholes.

An SA traffic cop filled hearts with hope and gratitude as he filled potholes for motorists. Image: Facebook / NAC

Facebook page NAC shared some heart-warming pictures of a traffic officer shovelling dirt to fill a hole in the road. He was not made to do this but did it out of the goodness of his heart. They want to make his diligence trend!

"Instead of issuing traffic fines, I found this traffic officer (Mr Ramabulana) from Thulamela Local Municipality busy fixing potholes as a result of heavy rainfall in the area to ease traffic flow. He gave me a go-ahead to have his pictures trend."

Mzansi citizens thank Mr Ramabulana for his dedication and selfless act of kindness

Never ever did anyone expect to see a traffic cop doing manual labour to help motorists. The post filled many with hope and the people showered Mr Ramabulana with praise.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Wendy Lynnette Vincent said:

“Fantastic, so grateful, and there are good people out there!”

Linda Dickie said:

“God Bless you. You are doing a wonderful job. He needs a 100 medals. Well done.”

Phil Fouche said:

“May others follow the wonderful example he is setting.”

Marieta Vermaak said:

“Respect to this man, he needs a medal, not many will do what he is doing. God bless you.”

