Footage of a man working hard to remove a truck tyre has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

The clip was shared by SA Long Distance Truckers and shows the gent using his body weight to loosen the wheel nut

Several Saffas gathered in the comments section of the Facebook post with banter and helpful advice

A video of a man attempting to change the tyre of a truck left many South African online users baffled and amused.

The clip was shared by the SA Long Distance Truckers Facebook page and shows the gent trying to loosen a nut securing the wheel in an odd fashion. He even uses his body weight by stepping onto the pipe supporting the lug wrench, with no success.

Saffas offered advice to a man attempting to change a truck tyre. Image: the SA Long Distance Truckers/Facebook

The clip was captioned with a question:

“What is he doing wrong?”

Many netizens responded to the Facebook post with advice and witty comments. While some thought he was loosening the wheel in the wrong direction, others begged to differ.

DMS : Driver Management Solutions said:

“Righty tighty, lefty loosey.”

Choolwe Sitemba Mwitangeti commented:

“There's a thin line between truck drivers and truckers.”

Tinashe Mazai replied:

“Rule number 1, clockwise tightening, anti-clockwise loosening, unless otherwise indicated.”

Frik Gouws wrote:

“He is loosening the correct direction. If you check on the studs you will see an L on the left side for the left-hand thread and R on the right side for the right-hand thread. But the pipe is too far out, causing spring load and no torque to loosen.”

Hans Hartmann shared:

“I am very surprised by the comments, and understand why truck owners have contracts with tyre companies. On the left, most trucks have reverse thread, so he is doing it right to loosen the nut. But the pipe should be supported because that will slip off the nut like that.”

