A young Mzansi woman took to social media to share her outstanding achievement, she graduated from university

Lufuno Ruby Ratshedana is the first in her immediate family to get a degree and sis gave it everything in her being

The people of LinkedIn reminded Lufuno that she has changed the course of history for her family, a very proud moment

Taking to social media with pride and a bunch of emotions, a Mzansi babe shares how this week she broke a "generational curse" by graduating. Yes, gurl, broke those curses!

The beautiful Lufuno Ruby Ratshedana took to LinkedIn with two stunning snaps of herself on graduation day. She did the thing and then some.

This stunner did not only bag a degree, she got honoured for her hard work with multiple award nominations and a bunch of wins.

“Walking out of the University of the Witwatersrand as a two times Golden Key nominee, postgraduate merit recipient and holding nine certificates of first-class awards!!”

Lufuno Ruby Ratshedana graduated, making her the first person in her immediate family to do so. Image: LinkedIn / Lufuno Ruby Ratshedana

Mzansi peeps let the young lady know that she “made history”

Seeing this emotion-packed post many were left feeling 50 shades of proud. The beautiful woman changed the course of history and has now allowed those who come after her to know they are capable.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Agunbiade Clement said:

“Hmm, my dear, it's not a generational curse. You only decide to change history... You have been blessed to walk this path depicting all odds. So good job and blind of the knowledge of the generational curse. Your family aren't cursed...”

Nana Oduro Quaderro said:

“Congratulations!!!

“The God who has led you in time past will continually lead you to be an inspiration to your immediate family, your peers and the world at large. ”

Motlalepula Mathole said:

“This is incredible and giving me hope... well done”

Howard D. said:

“Congratulations Lufuno.

“Well done and all the best in your future endeavors.”

