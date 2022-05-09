A video of a man dressed in a Spiderman costume taking centre stage in the church has been circulating online

The footage depicts him bust some energetic dance moves as the choir sings a praise song during service

Mzansi social media users gave the “superhero" a virtual side-eye as they took to the comments with banter

South Africans were left both amused and shaking their heads in disappointment upon viewing a video of Spiderman breaking it down in front of a church congregation.

The video was shared by Bayede News on Facebook and shows the “superhero” breaking into a high-energy dance in church as a choir sings a worship song from the rest of the churchgoers.

Spiderman busted some moves in church. Image: Bayede News/Facebook

The Facebook post has gained over 237K views and was captioned:

“NAWE: Woza kuye noma umanikiniki, ungesabi nokuzinikela ngoba yena uyovele akuthathe ngomusa wakhe! (You too: Come to him as you are, do not fear giving yourself to Him because He will accept you by His grace).”

Saffas responded to the funny video with banter and sarcasm with a selected few expressing their defeat in Spiderman’s antics.

Classique Central wrote:

“We need to use corporal punishment towards these people making a mockery of the house of God. They will never do this nonsense at a Muslim Mosque. They take Christians for granted.”

Gcinani Msibi said:

“Yazi kusukela nje Ngo 2020 Ayi Sikubone konke Akukho Esingakuboknanga... ayi Nkosi sale usubuya Lord.”

Lwando Phunga-lomzondo Ngoma replied:

“Ngiyahamba South Africa.”

Nonkululeko Mtetwa reacted:

“Guys even as a cameraman I was gonna laugh so much.”

Dancing Spiderman makes his way to national TV

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a dancing Spiderman has made his way to national television. While the local spidey dancing to amapiano music is nothing new to avid social media users, the sight of one on a serious news programme definitely had Mzansi reeling.

@TumWierdKid shared the hilarious snaps, which got South Africa talking. He certainly felt the funny dancer was making a mockery of the adored superhero and couldn't help sharing his views.

"Marvel needs to sue South Africa for defamation of character,” he sarcastically wrote.

While some social media users agreed with the passionate statement, others took the time to criticise the very adult-themed dancer for breaking it down in a children's costume.

