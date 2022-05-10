A South African man shared a Twitter post plugging his online friends about how to get themselves a black card

Mzwakhe (@MI_Shangisa) posted an image of an FNB bank card completely re-coloured using a permanent marker

Mzansi netizens responded with banter to the funny wealth symbol hack teasing that it would serve as an embarrassment

A strategic South African gent took to social media to share some unconventional banking tips.

Mzwakhe (@MI_Shangisa) posted a tweet that revealed an image of an FNB bank card that had been coloured in with a black permanent marker.

A man upgraded his bank card and Saffas are amused. Image: @MI_Shangisa/Twitter

By using some black ink, Mzwakhe has instantly “upgraded” his financial status with his new wealth ultimate status symbol – talk about levels!

He captioned the Twitter post:

“I can't teach you everything.”

According to Bankrate, a black bank card is a type of extremely exclusive benefit that is almost solely reserved for the ultrawealthy. Typically, the cards are available on an invitation-only basis. The threshold for entry into this elite echelon of card ownership is incredibly high, as are the annual fees.

Amused South African social media users flooded the post with jokes and sarcasm.

@toked_up responded:

“Capitec went and ruined the whole card experience for everyone.”

@KayMahlatsi replied:

“Ke pressure ya eng? Yho aa.”

@iamlsmaada wrote:

“Scenes when it declines to swipe R78 and the cashier calls her supervisor on the loudspeaker at Shoprite to come and help.”

@Edward46309171 said:

“But this one will decline ko Shoprite ka bill ya R150 imagine the cashier calling void.”

@masondoma reacted:

“Yes wena, by fire by force you have a black card.”

Mzansi lady flexes her top class business bank cards

