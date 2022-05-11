Rumani did his thing and helped a man who got cheated on Photoshop a picture that hit his heart real hard

The man asked Rumani to replace his cheating ex with a “slay queen”, so he swapped her out for Mihlali Ndamase

The people of Mzansi were not convinced that Mihlali was the best choice for a man who just got his heart broken

Rumani, aka The Cleaner, heard the cry of a brother who had been cheated on and came to his rescue with his editing skills. Replacing his cheating ex in a picture with Mihlali Ndamase got the people of Mzansi talking.

Rumani chose Mihlali Ndamase to swap out for a cheating ex and SA did not feel it was the best decision. Image: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The distressed man called on Rumani to help brighten an old snap of him and his ex by replacing the cheater with a “slay queen”. Shame, the poor man just wanted to feel wanted again.

Rumani felt that Mihlali was the woman for the job so he chopped the ex and filled her in. We have to give it to our guy, he’s got skills!

“Goodluck”

The people of Mzansi question Rumani’s choice of “slay queen”

While they know Rumani only had the man’s best intentions at heart, they do feel he could have picked a better woman - BURN! According to the people, a relationship with Mihlali would crash and burn faster than the one with his ex… they went in hard!

Take a look at some of the salty comments:

@MagubaneKhaya said:

“Yoh not MTN Rumani please she’ll finish him.”

@Xolani5555 said:

“Good choice since Mihlali never cheated, but just cheat on her boyfriends.”

@LANGELIHLELIHL2 said:

“This relationship won't even last 3 hours... I know the slay queen will cheat.”

@londonsbu said:

