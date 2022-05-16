A skilled Mzansi gentleman took to social media to share images of himself trying out tiling a floor

The photos show Terry (@terrymap1), who is actually a farmer, during the tiling process as well as the finished job

His cyber friends were left quite impressed with his attempt while a several few responded with some tips for next time

Despite a lack of proper experience, a man took to social media to share images of him tiling a room by himself.

A farmer tried himself out at tiling. Image: @terrymap/Twitter

Source: Twitter

Online user Terry (@terrymap1) posted two images on his Twitter account which show him tiling a room, from the beginning to the final look.

Terry, who is a farmer by profession, captioned the tweet:

“Not bad for an amateur. You can call me kana muchida kuisirwa ma tiles. How it started. How it ended.”

South African netizens reacted to the Twitter post with compliments on his fine job as well as some handy advice.

@TalentNyonie wrote:

“Mense is very handy.”

@Oskido05900012 commented:

“Matiles u start frm the center, show us your cuts kuti are they equal kumasides ese ari 4.”

@Tim01801124 replied:

“Next try to use spirit level kuti ma tikes ako abe level. Skirting yako inobva yanyatsobuda iribhoo chaizvo.”

@Henry_Charlie_ said:

“Nice work there.”

Mzansi Saffas irked by botched tiling job as handyman begs for jobs

In a separate story, Briefly News reported that one South African guy is causing a stir on social media after displaying his capabilities on social media. @Marvin says he is an experienced tiler and is looking for more jobs.

The handyman took to social media to brag about his job and skills but it seems he has irked the social networking family as they don’t believe he is good enough. He is pleading with Mzansi peeps to hook him up and contact him directly should they need his services.

He wrote on Twitter:

“I do tiling, support me please. DM for a quote.”

However, many locals are not entirely convinced the handyman is good enough to get a job and are criticising his work.

