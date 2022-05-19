A video of a group of three boys dancing happily together has been doing the rounds on the social media streets

In the clip posted by @kayanza.kids.africana, the trio is seen demonstrating some cool moves for the camera

The gifted youngsters are proof of the amazing talent within Africa and netizens cannot stop raving about them

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

A video of three African boys dancing together to a cool Afrobeat tune has won over Mzansi.

The video was shared on TikTok by user @kayanza.kids.africana and shows the trio of a smaller boy and two older lads, dancing in a synchronised routine in a yard.

Three dancing boys won over adoring fans. Image: @kayanza.kids.africana/TikTok

Source: UGC

Although wearing worn-out clothes, it is evident they find joy in their hobby and love for dance despite their background.

TikTok users showed the talented boys love as they responded with adoring comments on the video.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Check out the clip and the comments below:

Deborahlyn wrote:

“The little one is everything.”

Mzikazi Ndzengu shared:

“Why did I smile so much. So cute.”

Val responded:

“I’m crying the little boy is adorable.”

user4757947681734 commented:

“Keep on dancing! It makes your heart and body feel good!”

Tsoanelo Eric replied:

“This is everything, may they win in this life thing.”

Lulu Haase808 reacted:

“The little one is just like sugar.”

roza said:

“They deserve a better life.”

Woman and 2 talented boys dance to Michael Jackson's 'Smooth Criminal'

In another story, Briefly News reported that three talented dancers unleashed their inner Michael Jackson in a recent video and it’s so good you cannot watch it just once!

A video shows a white woman and two younger African boys busting some serious moves, mimicking the pop music legend Michael Jackson along to his hit song, Smooth Criminal.

They proceed to show off their killer routine as they moonwalk and move from side to side before the woman walks out of frame, leaving just the boys to carry on with the fire performance. The video was posted by online user @itzprettysharon7 on TikTok and had gone viral with over 385.5K views at the time of publication.

Source: Briefly News