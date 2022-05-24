A determined man took to social media to share his joy after finally landing a job at a company he’s had his eye on

In a Twitter post, @Bhuda_Bxndz disclosed that he’d been trying to get into the said company for the last three to four years

His amazing served as a reminder of the beauty of perseverance and his online friends were overjoyed for him

A young gent spread hope on the timelines as he took to social media to share how he finally landed a job at his dream company.

In a Twitter post, user @Bhuda_Bxndz shared how he had been persistently trying to get an opportunity at the unnamed company for years before they eventually offered him a position. In the tweet he wrote:

“So I have been trying to get into this company for the last 3-4 years and today they decided to let the boy in. Ya no, resilience pays off.”

@Bhuda_Bxndz also shared a screenshot of the email with the employment off.

South Africans gathered in the comments in jubilation for the determined young man’s accomplished career goal.

@Gift_Nandos shared:

“Congrats bro. Also got an interview tomorrow, last Friday was rejected by another company tomorrow I have another chance. Hope this one will bring positive news.”

@teekayloate commented:

“Pray bro, nothing beats prayer.”

@Mnathero commented:

“Congratulations my friend.”

@Lilianokeke26 reacted:

“Better late than never. A perfect example of destiny can be delayed but never denied.”

@DidimaloM replied:

“Congratulations. Just the encouragement I needed - never stop knocking on a door.”

@Bee77691621 said:

“Congratulations wish you all the best. I can't wait for the day I receive an email like this.”

