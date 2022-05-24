Perseverant Young Man Lands Job at Dream Company After Years of Appeals: “Ya No Resilience Pays Off”
- A determined man took to social media to share his joy after finally landing a job at a company he’s had his eye on
- In a Twitter post, @Bhuda_Bxndz disclosed that he’d been trying to get into the said company for the last three to four years
- His amazing served as a reminder of the beauty of perseverance and his online friends were overjoyed for him
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Briefly News on your News Feed!
A young gent spread hope on the timelines as he took to social media to share how he finally landed a job at his dream company.
In a Twitter post, user @Bhuda_Bxndz shared how he had been persistently trying to get an opportunity at the unnamed company for years before they eventually offered him a position. In the tweet he wrote:
“So I have been trying to get into this company for the last 3-4 years and today they decided to let the boy in. Ya no, resilience pays off.”
"I made the best decision": Loved up hubby shares stunning photo from his wedding day, Mzansi's hearts melt
@Bhuda_Bxndz also shared a screenshot of the email with the employment off.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!
South Africans gathered in the comments in jubilation for the determined young man’s accomplished career goal.
@Gift_Nandos shared:
“Congrats bro. Also got an interview tomorrow, last Friday was rejected by another company tomorrow I have another chance. Hope this one will bring positive news.”
@teekayloate commented:
“Pray bro, nothing beats prayer.”
@Mnathero commented:
“Congratulations my friend.”
@Lilianokeke26 reacted:
“Better late than never. A perfect example of destiny can be delayed but never denied.”
@DidimaloM replied:
“Congratulations. Just the encouragement I needed - never stop knocking on a door.”
@Bee77691621 said:
“Congratulations wish you all the best. I can't wait for the day I receive an email like this.”
Stunning lady celebrates bagging her dream job
Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that a professional public relations officer has headed online to celebrate bagging the job of her dreams. The young stunner had seen herself through many part-time gigs and internships before finally securing the highly coveted job offer.
Lady celebrates her friend’s car's 1st birthday, buys balloons and takes them to the car wash, Mzansi in awe
Heading to her LinkedIn account, Peggy Nkopo shared the news with her many connections. "I got the job. A whole P.R officer," she captioned the post along with a few celebratory emojis.
The pretty lady also shared a beautiful picture of herself looking ever-so-excited by her new career prospect. The brainy lady looks overjoyed as she smiles for the camera.
Source: Briefly News