A black mamba was displaced from its habitat after Durban was hit by inclement weather conditions causing flooding

A family in Luganda, Mariannhill was mortified at the sight of the large Mamba slithering around their house

Together with a friend, Nick Evans was able to capture the massive mamba which he said was likely feeling cold

Durban and surrounding areas were once again hit by hectic rains and subsequent floods over the weekend.

Although KZN-based snake rescuer, Nick Evans presumed he wouldn't be getting calls considering the cold and inclement weather, one black mamba just wouldn’t let him rest.

Nick Evans was called out to capture a massive mamba spotted in Luganda, Marianhill. Image: Nick Evans- Snake Rescuer/Facebook

“A family in Luganda (back end of Mariannhill) were mortified at the sight of the large Mamba slithering around their house. It appeared to be looking for shelter, from the one photo and video I got. At one stage it went into a small patch of bush, but then came out again, and hid behind some wood,” detailed Evans.

The snake lover said he thought the reptile may have been restless after its shelter got flooded or washed away, and was searching for a new one.

Evans went to the residence with his friend Duncan Slabbert.

“We had to keep doing u-turns, and looking for alternative routes, as sections of roads were washed away.

“We didn't need to search for the mamba. It was looking to get out from behind some wood. Together, Duncan and I got it out there with relative ease. The poor snake was freezing! So no, it didn't exactly put up a big fight,” said Evans.

The snake measured up to at least 2.5m in length.

Saffas reacted to the chilling rescue on Facebook:

Linda Hammond said:

"Oopsie, butterfingers, I was trying to say lovely healthy specimen, great narrative Nick."

Rhona Thompson Page commented:

"Huge guy! Poor Duncan also needed a rainsuit."

Miranda Gerson replied:

"That's a whopper! Great save boys."

