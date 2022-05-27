A stunning Mzansi babe has netizens buzzing over her flawless beauty, with some saying she looks better than many younger huns

42-year-old Twitter user Hazel Kekana Chokoe celebrated her birthday yesterday, posting gorgeous pictures of herself, flaunting her stunning figure

Twitter users went crazy, complimenting her on how stunning she looks despite no longer being a young babe

A gorgeous Mzansi hun is proving that age is just a number and that women can be sexy at any stage of their lives.

42-year-old Twitter user, Hazel Kekana Chokoe has set social media ablaze after posting gorgeous pictures of herself on her birthday yesterday.

Gorgeous 42-year-old woman stuns Twitter users with her youthful looks and stunning figure. Image: @ManasekaK/Twitter.

“Today I celebrate 42 years of God’s perfect grace!!! Here’s to many more,” the post read.

Hazel’s Twitter post has since received over 4000 likes and 140 retweets on Twitter, with many users wowed by her beautiful face and physique.

Mzansi reacts to stunner’s pics

Twitter users were shooketh when they found out that the woman is in her 40s, with many commenting that she looks no older than ladies in their early 20s.

Some users even joked that the babe looks better than many younger huns.

@Barbosa_WJ said:

“What are u 42 year olds eating mara?? I swear you'll look better than these 2ks.”

@Ceego_Soulchild added:

“You look 20..”

@SlavePerkins wrote:

“Looking absolutely stunning Madam and Madam looks much younger than 42… Wishing Madam a very happy birthday over there in South Africa… As always, with kind regards to Madam @ManasekaK from Perkins, the elderly English butler/footman servant.”

