Sarah Rodo does not like people, not enough to date them, instead, she is in a relationship with an aeroplane called "Dicki"

The 23-year-old German girl discovered from a young age that she was not attracted to humans but to objects

She has over 50 replicas of the plane, a Boeing 737, and regularly takes flights around Europe on the aeroplane

Sarah Rodo is not attracted to people at all, instead, she falls in love with objects and currently she is in a relationship with an aeroplane, a Boeing 737 to be precise.

The German woman discovered her attraction to objects from the age of 14 and had tried to date two men before but did not feel the desire to cuddle or be intimate with them.

Sarah Rodo is in a relationship with an aeroplane. Photo credit: @sarah.traveling.worldwide

Source: Instagram

Her sexual orientation is best described as ojectophilia. She feels strong feelings of love and attachment to objects and even gets intimate with them according to News24.

She has 50 replica models of the plane at home and has also identified a real plane as her partner and calls it "Dicki". She regularly takes flights around Europe on the Ryanair plane.

Sarah also has two tattoos of the aeroplane on her arm. Before she fell in love with "Dicki", she was infatuated with a train, an ICE 3.

