A happy wifey took to social media to share snaps from her and her husband’s post-graduation ceremony

The inspirational pair recently bagged their PhD degrees and basked at the moment with their little toddler

Netizens were moved by the beautiful post and gathered in the comments to leave sweet congratulatory messages

After all the long hours and stressful assignments, graduations are one of the most exciting and fulfilling moments of our lives.

An overjoyed Danielle Procope Bell (@DProcopeBell) took to social media to announce her and her husband's graduation recently.

A couple became doctors in their respective fields recently. Image: @DProcopeBell/Twitter

She posted images from the day on her Twitter account, which show her, her hubby, and their little bundle of joy dressed beautifully for the occasion as they smile for the camera.

Danielle captioned the post:

“My husband and I finished our PhDs but our toddler stole the show. #VanderbiltCommencement.”

Achieving a PhD degree is an achievement for many. Many people find it hard to complete their degree in time because of other commitments in life. Anyone that gets to graduate and earn the doctorate title is a star that deserves PhD congratulations messages and plenty of gifts.

Online users showed the educated couple lots of love on the Twitter post:

@GadflyDer said:

“This is one of the most wonderful photos I’ve ever seen. Congratulations!”

@CasseroleFood

“You have a TODDLER and completed two PhDs? Do you guys ever get to sleep? Congrats and may you now get a nap!”

@AudreySeawood

“Oh, beautiful family! wishing you all a lifetime of success and happiness!!!”

@eye4msu wrote:

“Congratulations, Docs, on both the exceptional achievements and even moreso on the adorableness of the turtle-butt!! Full disclosure: "turtle-butt", is what I call kids of the age where full diapers/pull-ups are regular occurrences, DESPITE the little person having a whole motor.”

Mzansi power couple graduate together with PhDs in respective fields

In another story, Briefly News reported there is nothing quite like seeing a couple grow and conquer together. A proud man showed off his and his wifey’s PhD graduation and the people of SA were screaming.

Gone are the days when men work and women look after the house. Now we are building power couples with female CEOs and men who lift them up.

Twitter user and proud hubby, @ThomasKagisho, shared a picture from his and his wife’s recent graduation. They are both doctors now and he couldn’t be more proud of their achievement. There is no doubt that our guy was bragging, and he had every right to! This is huge!

