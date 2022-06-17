Miss International South Africa 2022 is eager to bring the crown home to the African continent when she competes with other beauties from around the world

Ferini Dayal is a surgeon, philanthropist, and now a beauty queen, if she wins the Miss International pageant, the 27-year-old will be the first contestant in Africa to do so

The finals of the contest will be held in December in Tokyo, Japan, after the 2020 and 2021 events were cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

The stunning Miss International South Africa is so ready to win the crown and make history by being the first contestant on the African continent to do so.

But Ferini Dayal is more than just a beauty queen, with the 27-year-old also functioning as a philanthropist and surgeon.

Miss International South Africa hopes to win the global pageant that will be held in Japan in December. Image: drf_dayal/Instagram.

Source: Instagram

The gorgeous lady holds two prestigious degrees, with one in Biomedical Sciences in Physiology, with the second a Bachelor of Medicine and Surgery, both from the University of the Witwatersrand.

Talking to IOL, the Johannesburg-based stunner said that she’s always wanted to wear a crown and was inspired by her parents to reach for her dream:

PAY ATTENTION: Never miss breaking news – join Briefly News' Telegram channel!

“I’ve dreamt about being a beauty queen my entire life, growing up with my dad who is a broadcasting engineer, who filmed many of the pageants in South Africa, and my mom who was dressing me up with my crown on so many birthdays when I was younger. It’s truly a dream that became a reality."

“No African country has yet to win a crown, I will be the first doctor/surgeon sent from any African country and I’m hoping I will be the first to bring home the crown."

Ferini also made it to the Miss South Africa (Miss SA) top 30 in 2021 and was one of two doctors to do so, The Star reported.

The stunner has her own charity called Dayal Foundation, with her organisation aiming to make a difference in the lives of under-resourced South Africans through medical advocacy and fundraising.

She told IOL that taking part in Miss International aligns with her values and charitable endeavours, with the platform affording her the opportunity to make a bigger difference.

“Over the last year and a half, my foundation has raised over a million rand in various projects which aim to educate the public on health topics, eradicate poverty and hunger, improve access to health and basic health needs, and these coincide with the goals of the United Nations,” she said.

The finals of the pageant will be held on 13 December in Tokyo in Japan, with ladies from around the world hoping to be crowned Miss International 2022.

Miss SA: Meet the top 10 Mzansi beauties who are contending to be named fairest in the country

In another story by Briefly News, Miss SA announced their 10 finalists, with the gorgeous ladies representing five of Mzansi’s provinces.

Miss Limpopo, Ndavi Nokeri, a Bachelor of Commerce graduate from the University of Pretoria, was the excited winner of the People's Vote.

The stunning beauties still have a pretty long road ahead of them before the Miss SA finals take place in August.

PAY ATTENTION: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News