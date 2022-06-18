Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) has beaten off the competition for seven consecutive years and has once again been crowned the best airport in Africa

In addition to winning the main prize, CTIA also won the 'Best Staff in Africa’ and ‘Cleanest Airport in Africa’ awards

King Shaka International Airport defended its title as 'Best Regional Airport in Africa' and OR Tambo International Airport was voted as the 'Best Airport Hotel' in Africa

Cape Town International Airport has beaten rivals again and was crowned the best airport on the African continent for the seventh year in a row at the World Airport Awards which was hosted in Paris, France.

In addition to being judged the best, the airport also won the 'Best Staff in Africa’ and ‘Cleanest Airport in Africa’ awards.

Cape Town International Airport has defeated its rivals to be crowned the best airport in Africa for the seventh year in a row. Photo credit: @capetowninternational

The competition was decided through a series of customer satisfaction surveys which asked tourists and travellers about their experiences at different airports around the world.

King Shaka International Airport retained the title of the Best Regional Airport in Africa again and OR Tambo International Airport was voted as the 'Best Airport Hotel' in Africa according to eNCA.

South Africans react to the news that Cape Town International Airport remains the best in Africa

@Mahansini_Ntsak:

"Cape Town International airport is again the best airport in Africa.... 7 years in a row, I just want to know how!!"

@Lutando_Ndamase:

"Cape Town International Airport (CTIA) won the best ‘Airport in Africa’, the ‘Best Staff in Africa’ and ‘Cleanest Airport in Africa’ awards."

@MireilleWenger:

"Cape Town International Airport is the best in Africa!

I congratulate the CTIA, their team and all those involved in making this fantastic achievement possible."

Home Affairs deports European actress for lying about asylum status

Earlier, Briefly News reported that a Lithuanian actress, Ieva Andrejevaite, has been banned from visiting South Africa for five years after fabricating a story and claiming that she wanted to apply for asylum due to the Russian war in Ukraine.

The Department of Home Affairs deported the actress, and she was declared an “undesirable person” by immigration officials.

Andrejevaite arrived at the Cape Town International Airport in a private jet without a visa and was prohibited entry by immigration officials. She then filed an application at the Western Cape High Court and lied, SABC News reported. Andrejevaite later withdrew the application.

Source: Briefly News