A woman named Lerato Kwago has made a thieving business out of domestic work and inspired many

Lerato started out by cleaning homes herself and decided to turn it into a business by getting a team together

The people of Mzansi love her hustle and want to help make her business successful by spreading the word

Working as a domestic worker to generate an income, a business-minded Mzansi woman saw an opportunity to create a business of her own from the work she was doing.

Lerato Kwago is a South African youth from Johannesburg who generates income by cleaning people's homes. Image: Facebook / African Media

Life does not often hand you opportunities on a silver platter, but that does not mean they are not there waiting for you to grab them. That is precisely what this lady did.

Lerato Kwago took on cleaning jobs to put food on the table and pay her bills. Seeing the demand for domestic workers, Lerato decided to get a team of her own together and manage some women. This gave rise to her cleaning business, Slanke Cleans.

She has a hardworking team who have clearly left a lasting impression on their clients and now Mzansi want to make them famous!

The people of Mzansi feel inspired by these hard-working women

Being a domestic worker is not an easy job. Seeing these ladies working to make something of themselves left many feeling inspired. Mzansi peeps pledged to help make this business success by sharing their story.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Seipati Machoga said:

“No need to complain about joblessness, she created her own job and created employment. Bravo girl ”

Lindsay Gray said:

“Not waiting on the government. Well done Lerato!!!”

Nomvula Vuvu Manana said:

“Keep it up I'm very proud of you May God almighty bless you abundantly with many more businesses a Chain of business to your company. Well done ”

MeloMilf MacClown said:

“Respect is due and best of luck with your hustle. That’s hustle unique and that’s creative ”

