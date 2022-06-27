A local self-taught baker stunned and confused several Mzansi peeps with her latest frog - inspired cake

- Kurhula Makhuvele is the talented lady who made the life-size cake of DJ Black Coffee after he won his Grammy award

Netizens responded to the post with funny comments as well as praise for the young woman’s talent

Self-taught South African baker, Kurhula Makhuvele had the cyber community confused, impressed and creeped out by one of her latest confectionery creations.

Far from a typical pretty party cake, Kurhula baked a massive frog cake – yes a frog, as in the eerie amphibian.

Saffas shared funny and positive reviews on a self-taught baker's latest creation. Image: Kurhula Makhuvele/Facebook

Source: Facebook

While it may not be a mouthwatering creation, it sure does reveal the baker’s remarkable talent, which is worthy of praise.

Cyber citizens reacted to a photo of her proudly holding her cake shared by Briefly News on Facebook recently.

Check out some of the funny comments below:

Nompendulo Shabangu reacted:

“A frog though out of everything else in the world. That's weird, who eats frog.”

Wisani Jr Mnisi commented:

“She's really talented, but not mouth watering.”

Vuyo Nompetsheni wrote:

“Very creative and artistic, the lady is a baker and a sculptor, she's really gifted.”

Nompumelelo Ntontela responded:

“Guess just one bite and it will turn into prince charming cake... Beautiful work my sister.”

Zikhali Thembinkosi Percy said:

“Surely, Chinese can have the appetite for this cake but for us nkosyami... I can vomit whenever I come across with a cream inside... thinking of digested inserts (butterflies, bees, ants).”

Andiswa Mgcine commented:

“Sister chooses a frog out of all creatures on this earth .”

Botle O Mahlaba replied:

“I thought she was warning us about Dis Monkeypox thing .”

Cake artist Kurhula Makhuvele creates life size cake of black coffee holding his Grammy award

In another story, Briefly News reported that Mzansi celebrated South African DJ and producer Black Coffee's Grammy win in the Best Dance/Electronic Album category for his album, Subconsciously.

Limpopo cake artist Kurhula Makhuvelele has baked and designed a life-size replica of the DJ holding his Grammy Award. Kurhula makes cakes recreating ordinary objects.

The life-sized cake is made from 84 sponge cake layers. It weighs more than 100kg and is two metres long. The Black Coffee cake is chocolate-flavoured and the Grammy cake statute is slightly bigger than the real award. Kurhula said that this is the tallest cake she's ever made and she had fun.

