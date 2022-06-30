Mzansi reacted to a man who is in an unbelievable conundrum involving his wife and a pregnant side chick

Netizens were concerned to hear the story of a man who is being deceived by his wife after he confessed to cheating

The man who has gained sympathy from most netizens is about to welcome a baby, but does not realise his side chick is playing him.

One man is in a sticky situation after cheating on his wife and getting the side chick pregnant.

Many had some sympathy to spare for a cheating husband whose wife is keeping a Secret about his side chick's pregnancy. Image: Getty Images /FG Trade/ JGI/Tom Grill

Source: Getty Images

Netizens reacted to the dilemma by posing their own theories about what should happen to the man.

Man getting lied to by wife and side chick

Zalebs shared a post that had netizens speculating about the unfortunate situation where a cheating husband is tricked by both wife and side chick.

The husband got his side chick pregnant and told his wife out of guilt. The wife has her own secret as she knows that he is infertile.

Netizens sympathise with husband

Some peeps felt sorry for the husband in the scenario. Others thought the wife was evening the playing field.

Thusani Murunwa Singo commented:

"Poor husband, he has been lied to left, right and centre."

Proudly Mmaagwe Loago commented:

"He cheated on you,you lied to him. 50/50. He tells you the truth you tell him the truth"

Lawrain Meerato commented:

"Oh poor man I would force for DNA to be done."

Xolani Chavo Moppie commented:

"Fear women."

Sinethemba Siwelile Magongo commented:

"I would just convince him to have a DNA test for my surety."

Bernice Witbooi commented:

"She should insist the father do a DNA test on the child and pray he does not want DNA for all his kids."

Bello Nunu commented:

"I'll just accept."

Man shares story about a guy who is scared to confront his cheating bae

Briefly News previously reported on the story of a man who proposed to his bae after she cheated on him with his brother of all people, left South African social media users stunned at his perseverance and maturity.

Online user @Life_After_18 caused abuzz on the Twitter streets when he shared a screenshot of the man’s tweet where he shared a glimpse into the story behind his proposal and Saffas were never ready.

