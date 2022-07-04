An online comedian creator made a hilarious skit about how a modern-day daughter-in-law would behave

A talented tiktoker caught many laughs with a video that shows how a new-age makoti would deal with her in-law duties

Netizens were in stitches at the realistic depiction of how a daughter-in-law would act in 2022 while some who could relate to the character

Tiktoker @ikhokaw shared a hilarious video where she was dressed as today's typical daughter-in-law when she visits the in-laws.

A funny Tiktok video went viral in a skit that shows how a daughter-in-law looks and acts in the current day and age. Image: Tiktok/@ikhowkw

Twitter was in stitches at the reality of the skit, as many could only imagine how true it was.

Tiktoker's creative skit show life of a modern daughter in law

In the hilarious , @ikhokw can be seen pretending to vlog the way one would imagine a daughter-in-law would in 2022.

The creator had many in stitches when he depicted how a daughter-in-law would film her outfit of the day as well as try to drag a ring light into a kraal to record her lobola cattle.

Tiktoker earns laughs with hilarious video

Netizens love reacting to viral videos, and those who came across the video that went viral were amazed by the comedian's creativity and how accurately he was able to imagine the modern-day makoti.

@ThatoKoma_ commented:

"People are creative out there."

@aviwe_gijana added:

" "You glow different when there’s your lobola cows in the kraal" wow ama2000 are in!! I’m dusted."

@Palecious added:

" I'm this makoti. The way I'm always posting stuff."

@BigBaghetts wrote:

"My boyfriend knows gore this is me"

@ditebogomailula wrote:

"You guys are effortlessly funny man "

