A popular South African academic, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, on July 7 commenced a search for mathematics genius Sibahle Zwane

The professor said she would like to pay for the boy's school fees and help him develop his amazing potential for the benefit of humanity

Phakeng later released another tweet, saying she has found the boy, telling people to ignore those who want to put the boy down

Luck has shone the way of Sibahle Zwane, the 14-year-old South African kid who displayed rare mathematical prowess.

A well-known academic, Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng, who saw the boy's video, commenced a search for the smart kid.

The professor says she will sponsor the kid's studies. Photo credit: @africanfactszone and @FabAcademic.

I will pay his fees

In a tweet she shared on July 7, Professor Mamokgethi said she would like to pay the boy's school fees.

She tweeted:

"Help me get the details of this brilliant Math genius, I'd like to help him study at @UCTOnlineHigh School. His talent cannot be passed by! I want to pay for his studies to make it possible for him to access good education to enable him to use his talent to change the world!"

See her full tweet below:

Twitter users react

@greybtc said:

"I will contribute R10,000. How should I go about it."

@wa_Khazamula said:

"Isn't it funny that even when we can see that the boy is capable of doing something unique we think of sending him to school to study for years wasting his time; when he could be making money with his talent that will improve his living and prepare him to be a billionaire one day."

@TshomoYaphupjan commented:

"He should not go through conventional schooling it will be a waste. Find a mathematics professor at uct to mentor him."

