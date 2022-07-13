A young man took to social media to share what he thought about telling one’s parents how much they earn

Online user @_ShaunKeyz expressed that there is danger in telling your folks how much you take home

Many Saffas could identify with his sentiments as they shared their experiences of being too open about their finances

It’s normal and encouraged for parents to talk to their kids about money. However, when it comes to salaries, many shy away from the subject with their folks.

Twitter user @_ShaunKeyz took to the blue-bird app to share his take on the matter and advised netizens against telling their parents how much they take home.

One gent advised against telling your parents how much you earn. Image: @_ShaunKeyz/Twitter

wrote:

“Telling your parents how much you earn, that's where the danger is.”

South African social media users did not hesitate to interact with his post as they shared their thoughts and experiences on whether or not it is wise for parents to know their children’s salaries.

@Dan24Stock responded:

“A homie of mine told me that he regrets telling his mom about his salary.”

@Tiddo_Clouds replied:

“Your parents deserve everything, those people raised you.”

@Pokie_mb said:

“I will never.”

@kgadi_nkgoeng commented:

“I got a temporary job and when I tell my mom, she was so happy, but she took out phone and went to a calculator and said what are you going to do with 20k while you are so young, she then said she can't wait to go and look for the stand I must build. Yho.”

@michaelmatebe_ wrote:

“I see zero danger, I owe my parents a debt of gratitude. They bend over backward to see if I'm ok. I would tell them even give them my bank pin.”

@AMAri03070886 replied:

“She doesn't even know my real position at work fam, don't want her googling my market value.”

High-earning South Africans show off their payslips

In another story, Briefly News reported that a social media user Keletso (@KeletsoMss) took to Twitter to get peeps to share how much they take home on payday.

Many users were quite comfortable sharing photos or screenshots of their payslips, while many South Africans were left stunned by the online challenge as well as by just how much their peers earned.

Keletso captioned the tweet: “Pay slip thread?”

