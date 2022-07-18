A video has shown the interesting moment a bird flew and perched on a kid's head while they were at a place that looked like a zoo

They were busy admiring the birds when suddenly, one of them flew straight and perched on the little boy's head, but he stayed very calm and didn't fret

The video capturing the moment has gone viral and attracted the attention of social media users who described the boy as brave

An interesting video has shown the moment a bird flew sharply and perched on the head of a little boy.

However, instead of fretting, the boy maintained absolute calmness, and it is this bravery that has wowed social media users.

He remained calm in the face of it all. Photo credit: @dailymail.

Source: UGC

He showed bravery

Although there was no imminent danger since the bird was harmless, many expected that the boy would shout when it perched.

In the video, it appears the boy's parents took him to a zoo to admire birds and they were busy doing so when one of them flew across excitedly and stood on his head.

The mother of the child could not help but laugh until her husband plucked off the beautifully coloured bird from his son's head. The nice video was shared on Instagram by @dailymail.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng