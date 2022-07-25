Home Affairs lines are longer than the river Neil and some have made a business out of this catastrophic mess

Facebook page FlyingNews Live Update ZA 365/24/7 shared a picture of a man carrying a stack of plastic chairs which he rents to those waiting in line

While many have made use of this service and are grateful for it, they blame government for it being a need in the first place

There is no person in South Africa who gets excited about going to Home Affairs. One man saw the many people waiting in line all day long and decided to make a business out of the government institute's downfall.

This entrepreneur is renting out chairs to sit on while waiting in the long lines at Home Affairs. Image: Getty Images

When you need to go to Home Affairs for something you know you need to been a whole day of leave and camp outside the building before the sunrises. A Mzansi person’s worst nightmare.

Facebook page FlyingNews Live Update ZA 365/24/7 shared a picture of a man carrying a stack of plastic chairs. The entrepreneur rents these chairs to those waiting in long Home Affairs lines as the government do not make provisions like this for its people.

“Outside Home Affairs in Cape Town (Western Cape Province) where people queue for hours every day, this entrepreneur is renting out chairs to sit on while waiting. You pay to sit Down while waiting to get help.”

The people of Mzansi praise the man for thinking outside of the box and roast Home Affairs

Kante, Home Affairs lines have to be THE worst! People took to the comment section to share their experiences, claiming they have rented these plastic chairs at various Home Affairs many times. While people are grateful for these services, they feel government should be providing seating for free.

Take a look at some of the comments:

Dorothy VanZyl Bogart said:

“I will anytime rent a chair to sit down and to support this entrepreneur. Hats off for you.”

Dyan Moller said:

“Common practice at Port Shepstone home affairs too. Much appreciated but a blot on the system of "hurry up & wait" with all government departments.”

MJ Letsoalo said:

“Salute to you Bro. That's a good example of what we have to do when you have government officials or politicians who seem disabled to think creatively when it comes to those that they refer to as "our people" when it's electioneering time in particular!!!”

Michael Nayin said:

“The governments resources are zero, people are being creative and becoming self made entrepreneurs, somehow I'm sure they are partnering with government officials and employees to financially enrich themselves.”

Home Affairs cracks down on foreign nationals and department officials who make fake SA IDs and passports

In other news, Briefly News reported that the Department of Home Affairs is cracking down on those who manufacture and sell fake South African identity documents and passports.

In a response to a written parliamentary question from IFP's Liezl van der Merwe, Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi said fake IDs and passports were noticed both locally and internationally.

The minister said once fake documents are spotted the department's civic services branch refers the matter to the counter-corruption branch. If department officials are involved security services branch investigates and the immigration services' inspectorate division deals with matters relating to foreign nationals, News24 reported. Minister Motsoaledi said other cases are referred to the police and law enforcement.

