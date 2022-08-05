The inspirational farmer has shared his heartbreaking and inspiring story of pushing through tough times

He has had some family members pass away in recent years, which had put him in a negative mental space.

Farming has helped him overcome these trials, and South Africans are inspired by his resilience and love of nature

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Romeo Sedibe warmed the hearts of many people online with his motivating story of how farming makes him deeply happy and how it has helped him overcome tough times such as a death in the family.

Romeo Sedibe (25) is a passionate farmer who has overcome great obstacles and has found peace through farming. Images: Sedibe Romeo/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

The inspiring farmer is 25 years old and is a small-scale farmer from Mpumalanga. He mentions a tragic tale of loss and shares it with the world:

"When my mother passed away, I lost all hope and the will to carry on with life"

Agriculture and Young shares Romeo's inspirational story with the world. Image: Agriculture and Young/Facebook

Source: Facebook

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In the Facebook post, He was in a bad mental state and lost hope of continuing with his life. His love for farming pulled him out of this negative space, and in his own words:

"rejuvenated my spirit and gave me the courage to be strong"

The heart-melting farmer started farming in 2020. He grows vegetables and raises livestock such as chicken. His passion for farming is inspired by the memory of his mother.

Several people have asked him why he chooses to grow his own vegetables, he had this to say:

"it’s not about trying to save money, but it’s a chance to connect with nature every day"

His back story's warm and fuzzy feeling has resonated with many, who congratulate him on his success and ability to overcome.

Facebook user Ak Ndandani said:

Wow!! I'm really inspired thanks bro keep up doing great work

Another user by the name of Edward Paile, was quite empathetic with Romeo highlighting his long journey by saying:

"Great that u healed through yo beautiful greens.U shall grow successfuly and mom will BLESS u more cos she wants to c u happy.Goodluck."

Mandy Minajmntioned that she too has a little backyard garden:

"u just thouged my heart ❤️ and I'm so inspired, I just my back yard garden I'm planning to go bigger and bigger. thank you so much 4 sharing yr story"

Inspirational farming entrepreneur has South Africans wowed with thriving meat processing company

In other inspirational farming stories, Briefly News reported on A young woman, who is based in Bojanala in the North West province, who has wowed South Africans with her meat-processing farm, called Inyama Yethu.

Nomathemba Langa established her farm in 2015, with the business located on the Zvezda Game Resort in Brits in the North West.

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News