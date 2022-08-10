Trevor Sidogi is an artist from Venda who built a beautiful recreational park in his back garden to generate an income

Sharing pictures of his beautiful creation, Trevor expressed his struggles and what he dreams of achieving

Many people reached out to Trevor, even Herman Mashaba, to reassure him that he is talented and should never give up

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

A humble artist from Venda has built a beautiful recreational park in his back garden to generate an income. He walks KMs in broken slops to collect the materials he needs to make his stunning works of art and is hoping to raise funds to better his situation.

Trevor Sidogi hopes to use this beautiful park to grow his career and get his art noticed. Image: Twitter / Trevor Sidogi

Source: Twitter

Mzansi is filled with untapped talent that is often hindered by the socioeconomic standards of the artists. This man is refusing to let his humble roots stop him from shining, and is using what he has to try and make something of himself.

Twitter user Trevor Sidogi took to his timeline to show off the stunning pictures of the recreational park that he built in his back garden in Venda. He is charging R25 entrance to generate an income to further his career and put food on the table.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Trevor walks far in broken shoes to collect rocks and other items he uses to create his beautiful pieces of art. It is not an easy life, however, he is not letting anything stop his creativity from flowing. Trevor prays that someone sees his work and affords him the opportunity to do bigger things that he cannot make possible himself due to financial constraints.

Herman Mashaba and others show their support to the struggling artist

ActionSA president Herman Mashaba, like many others, took to the comment section to let Trevor know that he is talented and should continue striving for greatness. People showed their support in any way they could, some even made small donations.

Take a look at some of the heartwarming comments:

@HermanMashaba said:

“Keep up the good work. You are assured that God will reward your creativity and hard.”

@Nkateko105 gave what they could:

“I have transferred my donation to your Capitec account. I have done my part by giving the little I have and God will do the rest... Let him bless the work of your hands and grow big big and big... All the blessings are yours.”

Xolilesithole said:

“I pray you get the recognition.”

@LLimzaz said:

SA wowed as Limpopo artist shows off his humble home: “Even in the smallest ways you can make your dream life”

In related news, Briefly News reported that self-taught South African artist Dzulani Trevor Sidogi possess a creative talent that has Mzansi very impressed.

The man took to Facebook to share a post on some of his amazing work and showed off his humble abode, which he has turned into his own little sanctuary through his creativity.

The post was shared on the Sawubona South Africa Facebook group and reads:

“Even in the smallest ways you can make your dream life. My name is Dzulani Trevor Sidogi I am a self-made artist from Venda, Tshipako Village outside Thohoyandou, in Limpopo. Here is my estate, my resort, my park. My home is beautiful and clean. I hope this can inspire other youth out there.”

New feature: check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News