One local woman suffered the bad luck of losing her only key to her R10m Italian luxury sports car

It was reported that she lost her key after an altercation in Moreleta Park outside two popular Pretoria bars

To replace the key may cost a minimum of R120 000 and a R5 000 reward is up for grabs for anyone who can return it

Imagine losing the only car keys you have to your ride – and it's not just any car, but a Ferrari FF.

This living nightmare of a Pretoria woman who lost the keys to her expensive Italian luxury sports car, valued at about R10m in a parking lot in Moreleta.

A distraught woman is appealing to the public to help her find the keys to her white Ferrari FF. Image: Johnny Rockett/Facebook

Source: Facebook

The woman’s friend named Johnny Rockett, shared a Facebook post appealing to the public to help find the missing key which is said to cost at least R120,000 to replace. A reward of R5 000 is up for grabs for anyone who can return the key to its owner.

According to TimesLive, a recent altercation outside two popular Pretoria bars resulted in the woman scrambling to find the key to her expensive car which was lost during the commotion in Moreleta Park.

It was reported that the issue spilled over into the parking lot in the early hours of Monday morning.

The owners of the two bars acknowledged the occurrence of the altercation and that the keys to the Ferrari were sought to no avail.

The vehicle had to be loaded onto a flatbed and towed away.

Rockett said there was no spare key for the vehicle and the woman is expected to be slapped with a hefty insurance surcharge for her claim to be processed.

South African social media users shared their opinions and reactions to the Ferrari key mystery on Facebook.

Belinda O'Regan wrote:

“Insurance usually covers the cost of replacing a lost key. Surely with a R10m car, she has insurance?”

Louis Fourie suggested:

“Should have put on an Apple air tag on the keyring .”

Mokgele Anfield Sebotsa responded:

“People with nice life problems.”

Jackie Asanda Msolo commented:

“If she can afford a Ferrari R120k should be nothing to her.”

Mpho Ramokolo said:

“Offer a R50 000 reward and the key will appear out of nowhere.”

