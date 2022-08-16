A curious tweep asked his followers how to end the talking stage of getting to know someone and stop communicating altogether

The talking stage can be a very daunting process with some hopes being met, but often, people are left disappointed

Tweeps gave advice to the guy on what is the best way to end it, while some dropped some rib-tickling memes

A man went on Twitter to ask how to end the talking stage in the early parts of a potential relationship.

A tweep asked Mzansi how to end the talking stage with very informative and entertaining answers given. Images: Pollyana Ventura, Tara Moore/ Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

sought out the advice of his followers in a compelling Twitter post:

"How do you end a talking stage?"

The early stages of a potential relationship can be quite daunting. Some people may seem appealing, while others may be very problematic, and it's within the talking stage that one gets to see what's what.

It's the phase where two people usually get to know each other online and gauge whether they are suitable for one another.

The responses to the question have been mostly detailed and informative, with the mandatory joke or meme thrown in for a few laughs and a good time. Check out the responses below:

@RatoSM_ said:

"Simply tell them you're no longer interested and why. I see people saying stop talking or ghost, but that's the worst thing you can do to anyone really, especially when they think y'all are good and enjoying each other."

@Qcijimpi posted:

@No_mandla2 commented:

"Post umuntu wakho."

@TshegoModiba shared:

"Tell the other party. I always say 'You deserve better,' not because I am toxic but because I believe I cannot and am not willing to offer that person what they would potentially want from 'us'. Communicate it properly and just release the other party so that le yena abe le clarity."

@Rathipa_Rampedi posted:

@Zanel3Mthethwa said:

"Just mize... Start replying after 12 hours, to after a day, to after 2 days, to after a week, to after a month, so on and so on."

@nkara_bi commented:

"Whatever you do, don't take advantage of them, don't use them, if anything, rather ghost."

Source: Briefly News