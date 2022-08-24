A South African man turned his creative woodwork talent into a budding kitchenware business venture

Ntokozo Ndo from Siyabuswa township, Mpumalanga makes wooden plates for shisanyamas, restaurants and homes

Many Mzansi peeps were inspired and impressed by his creativity and growing market for his product

South Africans are very creative and innovative people. Whether it is in the arts or in business, many possess the flair and skills to not only amaze, but also make profits.

One such individual is Ntokozo Ndo from Siyabuswa township, Mpumalanga. The young man creates good quality wooden plates and trays, which he sells to shisanyamas and restaurants, and for home use.

Netizens were impressed by Ntokozo Ndo's handmade wooden plates and trays. Image: Kasi Economy/Twitter

His story has been shared across various social media platforms including on Twitter by Kasi Economy, who also shared photos of Ntokozo pictured with his handmade products.

These trays not only look modern and stylish, but are also ideal for serving different types of meals and cuisine.

According to #ImStaying on Facebook, this gent’s creative touch is perfect to enhance a meal and restaurants are making the most out of his edgy designs.

South African netizens showered Ntokozo with love and encouraging messages as he continues his promising venture.

Joy Stylianou Cotsiou replied:

“That's awesome, well done, wishing you much success.”

Leone Morgan Grant commented:

“What an awesome idea. You will do well.”

Judy Potgieter reacted:

“Very impressive! Absolutely awesome!”

Pat Padayachee said:

“Fabulous and wish you all the success what a brilliant idea.”

Berry Green wrote:

“What a creative and talented young man. May his business grow from strength to strength.”

