An educated gent went online to celebrate his book-smarts and announce that he graduated with honours in forensic science

Tertiary studies are not easy for many South Africans who have a myriad of obstacles stacked up against them

Mzansi gathered under the graduate's inspirational post to cheer and congratulate him on the consistent work he put into his studies

A degree holder went on the professional socials to share his achievement of bagging honours in forensic science, to which Mzansi applauded.

An ambitious gent commemorated getting his honours in forensic science online, to much fanfare. Images: Mzamo Brightson Dlamini/ LinkedIn

Mzamo Brightson Dlamini celebrated his proud achievement on LinkedIn, where his impressive achievement was praised.

Tertiary studies are no easy feat to accomplish, especially in South Africa. Many individuals face their own difficult hurdles. Some might have a family to take care of and often, money is a big issue.

The determined graduate had academic hurdles that he had to overcome when he discussed his dedication and the effort he put in to write a difficult report.

Mzansi gathered in the comment section to honour his momentous achievement. See the responses below:

Bervley Mohale said:

"Congratulations, mate, I remember the journey and all the support you offered to fellow course-mates. Well done, upwards you go!"

Ntokozo Zuke commented:

"You made it bra, you truly deserve it because of how much we endured. Congratulations, bru."

Vuyani Ngcobo mentioned:

"Congratulations, hard work pays off."

Kagiso Hlahla shared:

"Congratulations! I would like to read it."

Siyanda Mango said:

"Congratulations and well done!"

Sibusiso Zungu commented:

"Halala, well done Mr Dlamini. Ngizokuthengela ice cream mfanaka. God has been so good to you, bro."

